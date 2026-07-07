Indigo dyeing has a long history in Africa

The art of African indigo dyeing

By Simran Jeet 01:06 pm Jul 07, 202601:06 pm

What's the story

African indigo dyeing is an ancient craft that has been used for centuries to create vibrant textiles. The technique, which involves using the leaves of the indigo plant, results in deep blue hues that are both beautiful and durable. This traditional method is still practiced today, showcasing its cultural significance and artistic value. Here are five fascinating facts about African indigo dyeing that highlight its uniqueness and enduring appeal.