AI tools every novelist should incorporate today 

In 2026, novelists have a plethora of AI tools at their disposal to help them with the writing process. These tools assist writers in brainstorming, drafting, organizing, and polishing their work, without replacing the creative voice that defines storytelling. ChatGPT, Claude, Sudowrite, NovelAI, ProWritingAid, and NovelCrafter are the most useful options you can try today. Each tool serves a unique purpose in the writing journey and can boost your efficiency and clarity considerably.

Tip 1 Brainstorming with ChatGPT and Claude ChatGPT and Claude are ideal candidates for brainstorming plot ideas and refining scenes. They provide structural feedback that enables writers to develop dialogue and narrative flow. ChatGPT frequently serves as a launchpad for many authors, owing to its flexibility in generating creative content. On the other hand, Claude shines in assisting long-form prose with line-level refinement that improves the quality of early drafts.

Tip 2 Drafting with Sudowrite's Muse model Sudowrite is specifically designed for fiction writing with its Muse model tailored for creative projects. It includes features like Story Bible that assist in tracking characters, worldbuilding elements, plot points, and timelines across novel-length works. This makes it particularly beneficial for authors working on series fiction or complex manuscripts, where consistency is crucial.

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Tip 3 Narrative creation with NovelAI NovelAI is focused on improving story generation and imaginative exploration by prioritizing narrative creation over generic content production. It provides necessary support for writers who need help in creating complex plots or exploring new storylines in vast worlds or multi-book continuities. The tool is perfect for authors looking to broaden their creative horizons and create complex narratives that keep readers engaged across multiple volumes.

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Tip 4 Organizing continuity with NovelCrafter NovelCrafter is an absolute gem for writers working with huge worlds or multi-book series. It provides excellent organization capabilities for novel-length projects, allowing you to maintain continuity across various books in a series. This way, it keeps everything coherent throughout complex stories involving different characters and locations. By organizing complicated plotlines, character arcs, and settings, NovelCrafter ensures your stories remain consistent and thrilling over time.