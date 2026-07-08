Follow this guide

How African bronze art inspires modern sculptures

By Simran Jeet 02:22 pm Jul 08, 202602:22 pm

What's the story

The Benin Kingdom's rich artistic heritage has inspired many modern-day sculptors. Famous for its intricate bronze works, the kingdom's art continues to influence contemporary artists across the globe. From the detailed craftsmanship of Benin bronzes, sculptors draw inspiration for their own creations, blending traditional techniques with modern interpretations. Here are five sculptors who have been particularly influenced by the legacy of Benin bronze art.