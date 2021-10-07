This is how you can safeguard yourself from noise pollution

Noise pollution can cause serious health hazards

The festive season has started. This is the time when people are in their full glory. Also, loudspeakers will be playing music, and firecrackers are burst endlessly. There will be several other factors contributing to noise pollution. Experts say exposing yourself to sounds over 85 decibels (dB) for over eight hours harms your hearing and causes serious health hazards. Here's how to stay safe.

Noise pollution can cause a lot of damage

As per doctors, exposure to noise pollution over a prolonged period of time leads to loss of hearing, poor sleep, dementia, hypertension, cardiovascular issues, and psychological dysfunction among others. It may also lead to poor development in children. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned damage incurred through noise pollution goes beyond physical health. So, it is necessary to save yourself from the menace.

Sources of noise pollution: Traffic, aircraft landing/taking off, construction

Apart from the aforementioned reasons, there are many factors that can lead to noise pollution. Construction going on at a nearby plot, industrial activities, aircraft taking off and landing, honking of horns while stuck at traffic, trains, and railroads are some of the other sources that emanate a lot of noise. With time, it does become a habit for us, but remember it's harmful.

Use earplugs, avoid jobs where there is noise pollution

To protect yourself from noise pollution, take the help of earplugs that civil engineers and others use when they are at construction sites. Any place where the noise level goes beyond 85 dB, use earplugs. Moreover, it is better to avoid jobs where noise levels are exceeding the safe limit, but even if you have to, ask your employer for protective ear gear.

A few general tips you can follow for better protection

Tips you can follow to protect yourself further: -When using headphones, go for the noise-cancellation ones. -Take breaks in between while listening to music or audiobooks over headphones. -When not in use, turn off the TV, gaming systems, music systems, or any other source that may emit sound. -If you are buying a house, make sure it is far off from an industrial site.