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How to ace monsoon makeup

By Simran Jeet 04:31 pm Jun 23, 202604:31 pm

What's the story

Monsoon brings a whole new set of challenges when it comes to makeup. Humidity, rain, and moisture can wreak havoc on your look. But if you take a cue from celebrities, who always look flawless, you can ace the season's beauty game. Here are some expert tips on how to keep your makeup intact during monsoon, just like your favorite stars.