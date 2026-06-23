How to ace monsoon makeup
What's the story
Monsoon brings a whole new set of challenges when it comes to makeup. Humidity, rain, and moisture can wreak havoc on your look. But if you take a cue from celebrities, who always look flawless, you can ace the season's beauty game. Here are some expert tips on how to keep your makeup intact during monsoon, just like your favorite stars.
Tip 1
Choose waterproof products wisely
Opting for waterproof makeup is a must during monsoon. It prevents smudging and running due to humidity or unexpected rain showers. Go for waterproof mascara, eyeliner, and brow gel to keep your eyes defined all day long. For lips, try long-lasting lipsticks that are resistant to water. These products ensure that your facial features remain sharp even in damp conditions.
Tip 2
Focus on skin prep
Proper skin preparation is the key to a long-lasting makeup look in monsoon. Start with a lightweight moisturizer that absorbs quickly, without leaving any greasy residue. Follow up with an oil-free primer to create a smooth base for foundation application. This combination helps control shine caused by excess moisture, while keeping skin hydrated.
Tip 3
Use setting sprays effectively
Setting sprays are your best friends in the monsoon. They give an additional layer of protection against moisture. After applying your makeup, spritz a setting spray evenly across your face from a distance of about eight inches. This trick locks everything in place and minimizes the chances of makeup fading or transferring.
Tip 4
Opt for lighter foundations
Heavy foundations can feel uncomfortable in humid weather and may also melt away quickly. Instead, opt for lighter alternatives like BB creams or tinted moisturizers with SPF protection. These products provide coverage without weighing down the skin, allowing it to breathe, even when the weather is sticky outside.
Tip 5
Embrace minimalism with makeup
Going minimalistic with your makeup is the best way to beat monsoon challenges. Focus on enhancing natural features rather than going for bold looks that may not last long in humid conditions. A subtle blush or highlighter can add dimension without overpowering other elements of your look, like eye makeup or lip color choices made earlier on in preparation steps outlined above.