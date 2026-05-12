How celebrities are styling capes this season

Capes are back in fashion, thanks to our favorite celebrities, who are showing us how to wear them this season. These versatile pieces are perfect for adding a touch of elegance and style to any outfit. From red carpet events to casual outings, celebs are giving us major cape goals that we can all try. Here is how they are styling capes this season.

#1 Emma Stone's classic cape look Emma Stone has been spotted wearing a classic black cape at various events. The timeless color and simple design make it an ideal choice for formal occasions. The black cape goes well with a variety of outfits, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Emma's choice shows how a classic color can elevate the overall look without overpowering it.

#2 Zendaya's bold colored cape Zendaya makes a statement with her bold-colored capes, opting for shades like red and blue. These vibrant colors add an element of fun and personality to her outfits, making them stand out in a crowd. Zendaya's use of color demonstrates that capes can be both stylish and attention-grabbing when paired with the right hues.

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#3 Rihanna's patterned cape ensemble Rihanna is known for her love of patterns, and she doesn't shy away from incorporating them into her cape ensembles. Whether it's floral prints or geometric designs, Rihanna shows how patterns can add depth and interest to a simple piece, like a cape. Her fashion choices remind us that experimenting with patterns can lead to unique and eye-catching results.

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