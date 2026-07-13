How ginger is used in African cooking
What's the story
African ginger, a versatile spice with a unique flavor profile, is used in various cuisines across the continent. From enhancing the taste of traditional dishes to offering health benefits, this spice has a special place in African kitchens. Here, we take a look at five different ways African ginger is used in cooking, giving you an insight into its culinary importance.
Stews and soups
Ginger-infused stews and soups
In many African countries, ginger is a staple ingredient in stews and soups. Its spicy kick elevates the overall flavor profile of these hearty dishes.
From Nigeria to Ghana, cooks add fresh ginger paste or grated ginger to their recipes to make them more aromatic and flavorful.
This not only enhances taste but also adds warmth, making it perfect for colder climates.
Tea brews
Traditional ginger tea brews
Ginger tea is a popular drink across Africa, relished for its soothing properties and health benefits.
Prepared by steeping fresh ginger slices in hot water, this tea can be enjoyed hot or cold.
Many people add honey or lemon for additional flavoring.
The drink is often consumed as a remedy for colds or digestive issues, showcasing ginger's medicinal qualities.
Rice dishes
Spicing up rice dishes with ginger
In several parts of Africa, rice forms the basis of daily meals.
Adding ginger into rice dishes makes them tastier and aromatic.
Be it through cooking rice with grated fresh ginger or adding it as part of a spice blend with other ingredients, like garlic or onions, this technique elevates simple meals into flavorful feasts.
Vegetable marinades
Ginger-based marinades for vegetables
Ginger makes for an excellent marinade base for vegetables before grilling or roasting them over open flames.
This cooking method is popular in many regions where outdoor cooking is common, as favorable climates allow people to prepare meals outdoors throughout the year.
It also offers a flavorful and convenient alternative to indoor cooking.
Desserts
Incorporating ginger into desserts
While we often associate ginger with savory dishes, it also finds its way into desserts across Africa.
From cakes to cookies, the spice adds a warm, spicy note that complements sweet flavors perfectly.
This makes it a versatile ingredient that can be used in both sweet and savory dishes, highlighting its adaptability in the kitchen.