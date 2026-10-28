How to master the frog stand hold (step-by-step)
What's the story
The frog stand is a basic yet effective exercise that can improve your health and fitness. It is part of the bodyweight training exercises, which focus on improving balance, core strength, and flexibility. By practicing the frog stand regularly, you can improve your posture, increase your stability, and strengthen your muscles without any special equipment. Here are five ways the frog stand can improve your health.
Core Power
Enhances core strength
The frog stand is a great way to engage your core muscles.
By holding the position, you activate the muscles in your abdomen and lower back, which helps in building core strength over time.
A strong core is important for maintaining balance and stability in other physical activities.
Balance boost
Improves balance and coordination
Practicing the frog stand also improves your balance and coordination.
As you try to maintain the pose, you learn to control your body movements better.
This improved balance translates into better performance in daily activities, as well as in sports.
Flexibility gain
Increases flexibility
The frog stand also promotes flexibility by stretching key muscle groups.
While holding this position, muscles around the hips, thighs, and shoulders get stretched.
This increased flexibility can help prevent injuries during other exercises or physical activities.
ARM power
Strengthens arm muscles
While the frog stand mainly focuses on the core, it also helps in strengthening arm muscles.
As you support your body weight with hands placed on the ground, the triceps and shoulders get activated.
This gradual strengthening of arm muscles contributes to better upper body endurance and performance in various physical tasks.
Mind focus
Boosts mental focus
The frog stand requires mental concentration to hold the position properly without falling over.
This practice enhances mental focus by training you to concentrate on maintaining balance under pressure.
Improved mental focus can help you perform better in other areas of life where concentration is needed.