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How graffiti artists are reimagining rock art

By Simran Jeet 12:20 pm Jul 13, 202612:20 pm

What's the story

African rock art, some of the oldest forms of human expression, is being reimagined by contemporary graffiti artists. These artists infuse modern techniques and perspectives into ancient motifs, creating a dialogue between past and present. This fusion not only preserves the cultural heritage but also makes it accessible to new audiences. Through vibrant colors and bold lines, they breathe new life into these historical artworks, making them relevant today.