Indoor gardening: Best herbs to grow at home 

Herbs are not just for cooking. They are a major part of purifying indoor air and boosting wellness. The natural wonders can absorb pollutants, emit oxygen, and even improve mental health. By introducing herbs in your living space, you can create a healthier environment that promotes well-being. Today, we explore how specific herbs contribute to cleaner air and better health.

#1 Basil: A natural air purifier We all know that basil has the ability to filter out harmful toxins from the air. It absorbs pollutants like formaldehyde and benzene, commonly found in household products. It also releases oxygen during the day, improving indoor air quality. Keeping a basil plant in your home not only enhances the aroma but also gives you a fresher atmosphere.

#2 Lavender: Stress relief and clean air Lavender is known for its calming properties, but it also makes for an excellent air purifier. It reduces airborne bacteria and mold spores, while releasing a soothing fragrance that relaxes you. Keeping lavender plants or sachets around your home can help keep the air clean, while also reducing your stress levels.

#3 Mint: Freshness with health benefits Mint is another herb that provides the dual benefits of purifying air and promoting wellness. It effectively removes odor from the environment while providing respiratory relief with its menthol content. Growing mint indoors not only ensures a constant supply of fresh leaves for tea or culinary use, but also keeps the indoor atmosphere pleasant.

#4 Rosemary: Cognitive boosting herb Apart from cooking, Rosemary makes an excellent herb for boosting your brainpower and purifying air in your home. Its aromatic oils help improve memory retention and concentration levels when you inhale them regularly. Keeping rosemary plants indoors can help you enjoy improved mental clarity, along with cleaner surroundings.