5 ways kitchen gloves can protect your hands
What's the story
Kitchen gloves are not just a necessity for protecting hands while doing chores; they can also be a surprising ally in keeping your hands soft. By using gloves the right way, you can keep your skin moisturized and shielded from harsh chemicals. Here's how to use kitchen gloves to keep your hands soft and healthy without adding extra steps to your cleaning routine.
Tip 1
Choose the right material
Selecting the right material is key to reaping the benefits of kitchen gloves. Opt for latex or silicone, as they are flexible and provide a good grip. If you have sensitive skin, go for rubber gloves lined with cotton for added comfort. The right material prevents moisture loss and protects from irritants.
Tip 2
Use moisturizers before wearing gloves
Applying moisturizer before putting on kitchen gloves can work wonders in keeping your hands soft. Pick a good hand cream or lotion that suits your skin type. The gloves trap the moisture, allowing the product to penetrate deeper into your skin while you work, making your hands soft.
Tip 3
Regular cleaning of gloves
Cleaning your kitchen gloves regularly is essential to keep them and your hands hygienic. After every use, rinse them thoroughly with warm water and mild soap. This removes any residue of cleaning products or dirt, preventing them from coming into contact with your skin in the future. Keeping your gloves clean also makes them last longer, giving you the best protection and comfort during your chores.
Tip 4
Limit exposure to hot water
Hot water can dry out your skin and damage the elasticity of rubber or latex materials used in kitchen gloves. Use lukewarm water instead when washing dishes or cleaning surfaces. This helps maintain both glove integrity and skin hydration levels, ensuring softer hands over time.
Tip 5
Avoid prolonged wear without breaks
While wearing kitchen gloves protects your hands from harsh chemicals, wearing them for too long without breaks can have the opposite effect. It can trap moisture and lead to sweating, which may cause irritation or rashes over time. Take short breaks between tasks by removing the gloves briefly, allowing your skin to breathe, while still enjoying their protective benefits during chores.