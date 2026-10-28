Why tribal women in Kenya use ochre on their hair
What's the story
Samburu women of Kenya have been using natural ochre to color their hair for generations. This traditional practice is not only a cultural hallmark but also a testimony to the resourcefulness of indigenous communities. The vibrant hues of ochre are derived from iron-rich clay, which is easily available in the region. The process involves simple, yet effective, techniques that have been passed down through generations, preserving their unique identity and heritage.
#1
Sourcing natural ochre
Natural ochre is sourced from specific areas where iron-rich clay is present.
The Samburu women collect this clay from riverbeds or exposed rock faces.
The selection process involves identifying high-quality ochre with the desired color intensity.
Once collected, the ochre is cleaned and prepared for use.
#2
Preparing the hair
Before applying ochre, the hair is prepared by washing it with water and plant-based soaps to remove dirt and oils.
This step ensures that the ochre adheres properly to the hair strands.
Some women may also apply natural oils or butters as a base layer to enhance color absorption.
#3
Applying ochre paste
The prepared ochre is mixed with water or plant-based oils to create a paste of desired consistency.
This paste is then applied directly onto the hair using fingers or small tools made from natural materials, like sticks or leaves.
The application process requires skill and patience to ensure even coverage.
#4
Maintaining vibrant color
To maintain the vibrancy of the ochre color, regular reapplication may be necessary, depending on environmental factors like rain or dust exposure.
Women often incorporate protective measures, like covering their heads with scarves, when exposed to harsh conditions.