Spirulina has all nine essential amino acids

Why spirulina is dominating the wellness world

By Simran Jeet 01:28 pm Jun 11, 202601:28 pm

What's the story

Spirulina, a blue-green algae, is making waves in Africa as a superfood. Known for its high nutritional value, spirulina is being embraced by traditional healers across the continent. These healers are adding spirulina to their practices, owing to its potential health benefits. As more and more people look for natural remedies and dietary supplements, spirulina is becoming a go-to option for those wanting to enhance their wellness.