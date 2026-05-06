How to style brooches this summer

Brooches are making a comeback this summer, and how! Celebrities are leading the way, showing us how to wear these vintage accessories. From adding a pop of color to your outfit to making a subtle statement, brooches are versatile and can be worn in so many different ways. Here is how celebrities are styling them this season, and how you can too.

Tip 1 Layering with brooches Layering brooches on jackets or coats is another trend that celebrities have been seen sporting. This look adds depth and interest to an outfit, making it stand out instantly. By mixing different sizes and styles of brooches, you can create a unique look that reflects your personal style. This technique works well with both casual and formal wear, making it a versatile option for anyone looking to elevate their wardrobe.

Tip 2 Brooches as hair accessories Another creative way celebrities are using brooches is as hair accessories. By pinning them on headbands or directly onto hair, they add an unexpected twist to hairstyles. This method not only keeps the brooches visible but also adds an element of surprise to any look. It is perfect for those who want to experiment with their hair accessories without going overboard.

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Tip 3 Statement brooches on bags We have seen many celebrities attach statement brooches on bags, giving them a personal touch. This trick is especially useful for those who want to jazz up plain bags without spending a fortune on new ones. A single eye-catching brooch can turn an ordinary bag into a statement piece, making it stand out from the crowd.

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