How succulents enhance indoor air quality

Succulents are widely popular as indoor plants due to their ability to flourish in dryness. However, apart from looking pretty, succulents are also extremely useful in enhancing the quality of indoor air. From eliminating toxins to releasing oxygen, these plants possess unique properties to purify the air. Let's find out how succulents help you live in a healthier home.

Drive 1 Natural air purifiers Succulents also work as natural air purifiers by absorbing harmful chemicals in the air. They can absorb volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as benzene, formaldehyde, which are easily found in household products such as paints and cleaning agents. By reducing these pollutants, succulents help you have a cleaner and healthier atmosphere indoors.

Drive 2 Oxygen release at night Unlike most plants that release oxygen during the day, succulents also continue the process at night through a process called CAM photosynthesis. This makes them perfect for bedrooms, as they can improve your air quality while you're sleeping. The continuous release of oxygen ensures that your indoor environment stays fresh 24/7.

Drive 3 Humidity regulation Succulents also play a key role in keeping indoor humidity levels in check. They soak up moisture from the air when humidity levels are too high and release moisture when they are too low. This natural mechanism prevents problems like mold formation and respiratory discomfort due to too dry or too humid conditions.