How to achieve perfect beachy waves

Creating perfect beachy waves at home can be a game-changer for your summer look. These waves give a relaxed, effortless vibe that goes with almost every occasion. With the right techniques and tools, you can achieve this hairstyle without stepping out of your home. Here are some practical tips and tricks to help you get those coveted beachy waves easily.

Tip 1 Use sea salt spray for texture Sea salt spray is a staple for getting that textured, beachy wave look. Just spray it on damp hair before styling. It mimics the effect of ocean water on your hair, giving it volume and texture. Scrunch your hair with your hands after applying the spray to enhance the waves. This simple step can make a world of difference in achieving that desired beachy look.

Tip 2 Opt for braids overnight If you want to wake up with natural-looking waves, try braiding your hair before going to bed. Divide your damp hair into sections, and braid each one tightly. By morning, you will have soft, wavy locks without any heat damage from styling tools. This method is perfect for those who prefer low-maintenance hairstyles.

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Tip 3 Use curling wand sparingly A curling wand can also help you achieve beachy waves, but use it sparingly to avoid over-styling. Take small sections of hair and wrap them loosely around the barrel, leaving the ends out for a more relaxed look. Remember, the key is not to create uniform curls, but rather tousled waves that resemble natural beach hair.

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Tip 4 Apply texturizing cream post-styling After styling your hair into waves, apply a texturizing cream or mousse to hold them in place without making them stiff or crunchy. This product adds definition and longevity to your waves while keeping them touchably soft. A little goes a long way; focus on mid-lengths and ends for best results.