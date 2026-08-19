How to use curry leaves in your cooking
What's the story
Curry leaves, a staple in Indian cuisine, are famous for their aromatic flavor and health benefits. These leaves are not just used for seasoning, but also lend a unique taste to various dishes. From enhancing the flavor of simple recipes to adding a distinct aroma, curry leaves are the secret ingredient that can elevate your cooking. Here are five ways to use curry leaves in your kitchen.
Tip 1
Infuse flavor into oils
Infusing oils with curry leaves can make for an aromatic base for many dishes.
Simply heat oil on a low flame and add fresh curry leaves until they turn crisp.
The infused oil can be used for frying or as a dressing, giving an added depth of flavor to your meals, without overpowering other ingredients.
Tip 2
Enhance soups and stews
Adding curry leaves to soups and stews can take the dish a notch higher.
Their subtle aroma blends beautifully with spices and vegetables, making a rich, flavorful broth.
Just add a handful of fresh or dried curry leaves while simmering, and enjoy the enhanced taste they bring to your favorite recipes.
Tip 3
Create flavorful chutneys
Curry leaves make an excellent addition to chutneys, giving them an earthy flavor.
Blend fresh curry leaves with coconut, green chilies, and spices for a delicious condiment that goes well with rice or flatbreads.
The combination of ingredients makes for a versatile chutney that can be customized according to taste preferences.
Tip 4
Add depth to rice dishes
Incorporating curry leaves into rice dishes like biryani or pulao adds layers of complexity to the dish's flavor profile.
Saute them with onions before adding rice and other ingredients for an aromatic experience that complements the spices used in these traditional recipes.
Tip 5
Use as garnish for salads
Using fresh curry leaves as a garnish on salads adds both visual appeal and flavor complexity.
Their slightly citrusy notes complement fresh greens, nuts, and fruits used in salads.
This simple addition can elevate even the most basic salad into something special, without overwhelming other flavors present in the dish.