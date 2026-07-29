Keep cold air out with these window sealing tips
What's the story
Air-sealing windows is one of the most effective ways to improve energy efficiency in homes. By minimizing air leaks, homeowners can enjoy a comfortable indoor climate while cutting down on energy costs. In this article, we will explore practical tips and techniques to effectively seal windows, ensuring minimal heat loss during colder months and keeping unwanted heat out during warmer months.
Tip 1
Use weatherstripping for gaps
Weatherstripping is an easy and inexpensive way to seal gaps around windows. It comes in different materials such as foam, vinyl, and rubber. Choose the right type according to your window's needs.
Apply weatherstripping around the window frame where air leaks are most prominent. This simple step can drastically reduce drafts and improve energy efficiency by up to 20%.
Tip 2
Apply caulk for small cracks
Caulk is perfect for sealing small cracks and gaps around window frames. It provides a watertight seal that prevents air from leaking in or out.
Before applying caulk, make sure the surface is clean and dry.
Use a caulking gun for an even application along the seams of the window frame.
Properly applied caulk can reduce energy loss by up to 10%.
Tip 3
Install window film for insulation
Window film provides an additional layer of insulation, minimizing heat transfer through glass panes.
The film is easy to install and comes in different varieties, including reflective ones that deflect sunlight in summer.
The insulating properties of window films can improve thermal performance by up to 30%, making them an excellent option for energy-conscious homeowners.
Tip 4
Use storm windows as an upgrade
Storm windows provide an additional barrier against air leaks and improve insulation by trapping air between the two panes of glass.
They can be installed externally or internally, depending on your preference and budget.
Storm windows can improve window efficiency by up to 50%, making them a worthy investment for long-term energy savings.
Tip 5
Regular maintenance checks
Regular maintenance checks are essential to ensure that your window seals remain effective over time.
Inspect weatherstripping and caulk periodically for signs of wear or damage, especially after extreme weather conditions.
Replace any worn-out materials promptly to maintain optimal sealing performance and prevent unnecessary energy loss.