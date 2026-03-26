How to apply for a duplicate ration card
What's the story
In India, a ration card is an important document that enables families to avail subsidized food grains and other essentials. However, if your ration card is lost or damaged, it is important to get a duplicate one to continue availing these benefits. The process of applying for a duplicate ration card can differ from state to state, but here are some common steps to follow.
Document preparation
Gather necessary documents
Before you start the application process, make sure you have all the required documents ready. These usually include an identity proof (like Aadhaar card or voter ID), address proof, and the original lost/damaged ration card (if available). Having these documents handy will make the application process smoother and quicker.
Office visit
Visit the local ration office
After preparing the documents, visit your local ration office or designated center in your area. Here, you can collect the application form for a duplicate ration card. The staff at these offices are usually helpful in guiding you through the necessary steps and requirements specific to your state.
Form filling
Fill out application form
Carefully fill out the application form with accurate details such as name, address, and family members listed on the original card. Ensure that all information matches existing records to avoid any discrepancies that could delay processing your request.
Submission process
Submit application with fees
Once you have filled out the form and attached all necessary documents, submit it at the designated counter in the office. Some states may charge a nominal fee for processing a duplicate ration card application. Make sure you pay this fee, if applicable, as it is an important part of completing your request.
Online tracking
Track application status online
After submitting your application, you can track its status online through state government portals or mobile apps, if available. This feature allows you to stay updated on any further requirements or approvals without having to visit the office repeatedly.