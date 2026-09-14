How to automatically back up your WhatsApp photos
What's the story
Backing up WhatsApp photos is essential to avoid losing precious memories. With automatic backups, you can ensure that your photos are saved without having to manually do it every time. This guide provides you with the steps to set up automatic backups for your WhatsApp photos, so that they are securely stored and easily retrievable when you need them. Here's how you can do it.
Cloud backup
Using cloud storage services
Cloud storage services such as Google Drive and iCloud can be used to automatically back up WhatsApp photos.
Just link your WhatsApp account to the cloud service of your choice. From there, you can configure the app settings to automatically upload media files.
This way, every photo received or sent via WhatsApp will be saved in the cloud, freeing up space on your device.
App configuration
Adjusting WhatsApp settings
To enable automatic backups in WhatsApp, open the app and navigate to Settings, Chats, and Chat backup.
From here, select the frequency of backups, that is, daily, weekly, or monthly.
Make sure that both the Include videos and Use cellular data options are checked if you want all media files backed up without delay.
Local backup
Utilizing device storage options
If you prefer not to use cloud services, local backups on your device can be an option.
Connect your phone to a computer and transfer WhatsApp photos manually at regular intervals.
Although this method requires more effort than automated cloud solutions, it still provides a way to keep your media files safe.
Storage management
Ensuring sufficient storage space
To avoid backup failures, ensure that your device or cloud service has enough storage space.
Regularly check available space, delete unnecessary files, or upgrade your storage plan if required.
This way, you can ensure that all incoming and outgoing WhatsApp photos are backed up without any interruptions, keeping your memories safe and accessible when needed.