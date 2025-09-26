How to behave in online meetings

In today's digital world, online meetings have become the norm. However, the absence of physical cues can make them tricky to navigate. Knowing the etiquette of virtual meetings is important to ensure smooth communication and professionalism. Here are some practical tips to help you behave appropriately during online meetings, making sure you leave a good impression and contribute positively to the discussion.

Tip 1 Dress appropriately for virtual meetings Though you are attending from home, dressing appropriately for virtual meetings is a must. Wearing professional attire makes you feel more focused and sets the tone for the meeting. It also reflects respect for your colleagues and the importance of the meeting itself. Avoid overly casual clothing like pajamas or workout gear, as this may undermine your professionalism.

Tip 2 Be punctual and respect time zones Joining a meeting on time is a sign of respect for everyone involved. Always check time zones if you're working with people from different regions to avoid confusion. Being punctual ensures that the meeting starts on time, and everyone gets an equal chance to participate. If you're running late due to unforeseen circumstances, inform others as soon as possible.

Tip 3 Mute your microphone when not speaking To cut down on background noise and distractions during virtual meetings, mute your microphone when you're not speaking. This simple act goes a long way in keeping the meeting focused and efficient. Remember to unmute yourself before speaking, and pay attention to when others are talking so you don't accidentally interrupt them.

Tip 4 Use video wisely but don't overdo it Using video in virtual meetings can make communication more effective by adding visual cues like facial expressions or gestures. However, make sure your background is tidy and free of distractions that could take attention away from the discussion. If bandwidth issues arise, consider turning off video temporarily while still actively participating through audio.