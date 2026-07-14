How the morning sun can make you feel better
What's the story
Morning sunlight is a natural way to boost mood and well-being. It helps regulate circadian rhythms, which can improve sleep and energy levels. Exposure to natural light in the morning can also increase serotonin levels, leading to better mood and focus. Here are five ways to effectively use morning sunlight to enhance mood and overall health.
Tip 1
Start with a sunrise walk
Taking a walk outdoors during sunrise is an effective way to soak in natural light.
This practice not only wakes you up but also helps set your body's internal clock for the day.
Walking in the morning can also give you some physical activity, which is known to release endorphins, further improving your mood.
Tip 2
Open windows for natural light
Letting natural light flood your home by opening windows or drawing back curtains is a simple yet effective way to brighten up your mornings.
This practice helps you get the benefits of sunlight without stepping outside.
The exposure to natural light can help regulate melatonin production, making you feel more alert and focused.
Tip 3
Use light therapy lamps
For those living in areas with limited sunlight during certain seasons, light therapy lamps can be a great alternative.
These lamps mimic natural sunlight and are used to treat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and other mood-related issues.
Using these lamps for about 20 minutes every morning can help improve mood by boosting serotonin levels.
Tip 4
Practice mindfulness outdoors
Mindfulness activities like meditation or yoga are even more effective when practiced outdoors under the morning sun.
The combination of fresh air and sunlight helps reduce stress levels while enhancing mental clarity.
Spending time in nature has been shown to have calming effects on the mind.
Tip 5
Enjoy breakfast outside
Eating breakfast outside, if weather permits, allows you to soak in morning rays while enjoying your meal.
This practice not only promotes mindful eating but also ensures you get an early dose of vitamin D from sunlight exposure.
Vitamin D is essential for bone health and has been linked with improved mood regulation.