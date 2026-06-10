Layered lighting means using multiple sources of light at different levels in a room

How to make small rooms look bigger with lighting

By Vinita Jain 01:10 pm Jun 10, 202601:10 pm

What's the story

Lighting can make a world of difference in how a room feels, especially in small spaces. The right lighting can make a cramped room appear bigger and more inviting. By playing with different lighting techniques, you can transform your tiny rooms into bright, airy spaces. Here are five practical lighting hacks that can help you brighten up small rooms without major renovations.