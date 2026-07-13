How to build wealth through SIP investing
What's the story
Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in mutual funds provide a disciplined way to invest in India. They allow investors to contribute a fixed amount regularly, minimizing market volatility. SIPs have become a popular choice for those looking to build wealth over time without having to manage their investments actively. Here are five tips to maximize returns through SIPs in Indian mutual funds.
Tip 1
Start early for compounding benefits
Starting SIPs early gives you the advantage of compounding.
The longer you stay invested, the more your money grows, as returns get reinvested.
Even small contributions can grow into a large corpus over time.
For example, investing ₹1,000 monthly for 20 years at an annual return of 12% can give you over ₹1 crore.
Tip 2
Choose the right fund category
Selecting the right category of mutual fund is critical to your investment goals and risk appetite.
Equity funds are ideal for long-term growth but come with higher volatility.
Debt funds offer stability with lower returns.
Balanced funds give you a mix of both equity and debt.
Assess your financial goals before making a choice.
Tip 3
Maintain consistency in contributions
Consistency is key when it comes to SIP investments.
By contributing regularly, you benefit from "rupee cost averaging," which lowers the average purchase cost of units over time.
Even during market downturns, sticking to your SIP ensures that you keep buying more units at lower prices, which can boost your returns when markets recover.
Tip 4
Review performance periodically
While SIPs are meant to be long-term investments, it is important to review fund performance periodically.
Check if the fund is meeting its benchmark, and if it is in line with your goals.
If not, consider reallocating your investments without any emotional bias or panic selling.
Tip 5
Avoid frequent withdrawals
Frequent withdrawals from SIPs can eat into your returns by disrupting the power of compounding and incurring exit loads in some funds if redeemed before a certain period, usually one year.
Stick to your investment plan unless there are unavoidable financial emergencies, requiring withdrawal after exhausting other options first.