Love aloe vera? Here's how to grow it
What's the story
Aloe vera is one of the easiest plants to grow indoors, which is why it makes for a perfect beginner's plant. The succulent is known for its healing properties and needs very little care, making it an ideal choice for those who want to add some greenery to their homes without too much hassle. Here are some tips to grow aloe vera indoors successfully.
Tip 1
Choosing the right pot
Choosing the right pot is essential for aloe vera's growth. The pot should have drainage holes to avoid waterlogging, which can damage the roots. A terracotta or clay pot is ideal as it allows air to circulate and prevents excess moisture retention. The size of the pot should be slightly bigger than the plant's root system, allowing room for growth without being too spacious.
Tip 2
Providing adequate sunlight
Aloe vera needs plenty of sunlight to thrive indoors. Place your plant near a south or west-facing window where it can get at least six hours of indirect sunlight every day. If natural light is limited, you can use fluorescent lights as an alternative source of illumination. Make sure not to expose the plant to direct sunlight for prolonged periods, as this may scorch its leaves.
Tip 3
Watering wisely
Overwatering is one of the most common mistakes people make while growing aloe vera. Water only when the top inch of soil feels dry to the touch. During winter months, reduce watering frequency as the plant's growth slows down. When you do water, ensure that excess liquid drains out completely from the pot's bottom.
Tip 4
Maintaining optimal temperature and humidity
Aloe vera grows best in temperatures between 60 degrees Fahrenheit and 75 degrees Fahrenheit (15 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius). Keep it away from cold drafts or heat sources like radiators that can cause temperature fluctuations. The humidity level should be moderate; avoid placing your plant in overly humid areas like bathrooms or kitchens where moisture levels are high.
Tip 5
Fertilizing sparingly
Fertilization should be minimal with aloe vera plants, as they naturally adapt well without much additional nutrients. Use a balanced liquid fertilizer diluted to half-strength once every four weeks during the growing season (spring through early fall). Skip fertilizing during the dormant winter months, when growth naturally slows down.