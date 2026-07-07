Choosing the right pot is essential for aloe vera's growth

Love aloe vera? Here's how to grow it

By Vinita Jain 03:21 pm Jul 07, 202603:21 pm

What's the story

Aloe vera is one of the easiest plants to grow indoors, which is why it makes for a perfect beginner's plant. The succulent is known for its healing properties and needs very little care, making it an ideal choice for those who want to add some greenery to their homes without too much hassle. Here are some tips to grow aloe vera indoors successfully.