How to monitor screen time on iPhone
What's the story
Monitoring screen time on your iPhone can help you understand and manage your device usage better. With the Screen Time feature, you can track how much time you spend on apps and websites, set limits, and create a healthier digital lifestyle. Here are five effective ways to use this feature to monitor your screen time effectively.
Tip 1
Set app limits for better control
Setting app limits is a great way to control how much time you spend on certain apps every day.
Just go to Settings, Screen Time, and App Limits, and set daily time limits for specific categories or individual apps.
Once the limit is reached, you will get a notification, prompting you to take a break from the app and focus on other activities.
Tip 2
Use downtime for focused breaks
Downtime is a feature that allows you to schedule periods when only certain apps and calls are available. This way, you can take a break from constant notifications and distractions.
To set it up, go to Settings, Screen Time, and Downtime, and choose start and end times for your daily breaks.
This encourages mindful usage by designating tech-free hours.
Tip 3
Monitor usage with screen time reports
Screen Time reports give you an in-depth look at your app usage patterns over the past week.
You can find these reports under Settings, Screen Time, and See All Activity.
The report shows how much time was spent on different categories of apps, which helps you identify areas where you might want to cut back.
Tip 4
Customize always allowed apps
While setting up App Limits and Downtime, it is important to customize which apps are always allowed during these periods.
Go to Settings, Screen Time, and Always Allowed to add essential apps like Messages or Phone that you want access to at all times.
This way, you can keep important communication open while limiting other distractions.
Tip 5
Enable content restrictions for mindful usage
Content restrictions let you control what type of content can be accessed through your iPhone, be it explicit content in music, movies, or web content in Safari.
To enable these restrictions, go to Settings, Screen Time, and Content Restrictions, and choose appropriate settings according to your preferences for mindful digital consumption.