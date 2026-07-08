Lemon juice is another natural cleaning agent that works wonders on tough stains

The best ways to clean a blender jar

By Vinita Jain 09:25 am Jul 08, 202609:25 am

What's the story

Cleaning blender jars can be a tedious task, especially when it comes to removing stubborn stains. However, with the right techniques, you can keep your blender jars looking as good as new. Here are some practical tips to help you clean your blender jars efficiently. From natural solutions to handy tools, these methods will help you maintain the hygiene and longevity of your blender.