The best ways to clean a blender jar
What's the story
Cleaning blender jars can be a tedious task, especially when it comes to removing stubborn stains. However, with the right techniques, you can keep your blender jars looking as good as new. Here are some practical tips to help you clean your blender jars efficiently. From natural solutions to handy tools, these methods will help you maintain the hygiene and longevity of your blender.
Tip 1
Use baking soda and vinegar
Baking soda and vinegar make a powerful combo for cleaning stubborn stains. Sprinkle some baking soda on the stained area of the blender jar. Pour a little vinegar over it and let it fizz for a minute or two. The reaction will help lift the stains, making it easier to scrub them off with a soft sponge or cloth. Rinse well with water afterward.
Tip 2
Try lemon juice solution
Lemon juice is another natural cleaning agent that works wonders on tough stains. Squeeze fresh lemon juice into the blender jar and fill it halfway with warm water. Let this solution sit for about 15 minutes before scrubbing gently with a sponge. The acidity of lemon helps break down grime and leaves a fresh scent.
Tip 3
Utilize dish soap soak method
For everyday cleaning, dish soap can be an effective solution. Fill the blender jar halfway with warm water and add a few drops of dish soap. Let it soak for about ten minutes before using a sponge to scrub away any residue. Rinse thoroughly under running water to remove all soap traces.
Tip 4
Invest in specialized cleaning brushes
Specialized cleaning brushes are designed to reach those tricky spots inside blender jars where regular sponges may not work as effectively. These brushes usually come with long handles and soft bristles, ensuring that they don't scratch surfaces while effectively removing dirt and stains from hard-to-reach areas inside the jar.