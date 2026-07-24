How to wash hats without losing their shape
What's the story
Cleaning hats can be tricky, especially when you want to keep their shape and fabric intact. However, knowing the right techniques and tools can make the task a lot easier. In this article, we will discuss practical ways to clean different types of hats without damaging them. Whether it's a baseball cap or a felt hat, these tips will help you keep your headwear looking fresh.
Fabric care
Use mild detergent for fabric hats
For fabric hats, mild detergent is the best bet.
Mix a small amount of mild detergent with water in a bowl.
Use a soft brush or cloth to gently scrub the stained areas.
Avoid soaking the hat completely as it can lose its shape.
Rinse with cool water and let it air dry away from direct sunlight to prevent fading.
Vinegar solution
Spot clean with vinegar solution
Vinegar is a great natural cleaner for spot cleaning hats.
Mix equal parts of water and white vinegar in a spray bottle.
Lightly spray on the stained area and let it sit for five minutes before blotting with a clean cloth.
This method works wonders for removing sweat stains without damaging the fabric.
Steam cleaning
Steam clean felt hats carefully
For felt hats, steaming is the best way to clean them without ruining their shape.
Hold the hat over steam from boiling water (don't touch the water) for a few seconds until the dirt loosens up.
Use a soft brush to gently remove dirt particles while the fibers are still damp. Let it dry naturally.
Machine washing caution
Avoid machine washing
Machine washing is a strict no-no for most hats as it can distort their shape and ruin embellishments like badges or logos.
If you have to machine wash, use a laundry bag and set the machine to the gentlest cycle with cold water.
However, hand washing is always the safest bet for keeping your hats in good condition.
Maintenance tips
Regular maintenance tips
Regular maintenance goes a long way in keeping your hats clean and long-lasting.
Keep them away from direct sunlight when not in use to avoid fading, and store them in a cool, dry place.
For daily wear caps, consider using sweatband liners to absorb moisture and reduce frequent washing needs.