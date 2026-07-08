Keep your electric kettle clean with these tips
What's the story
Electric kettles are a staple in most kitchens, making boiling water quick and easy. However, over time, mineral deposits can build up inside the kettle, affecting its performance and longevity. Regularly cleaning your electric kettle is essential to keep it functioning optimally. Here are five practical tips to keep your electric kettle clean and in good condition.
Tip 1
Use vinegar for descaling
Vinegar is a natural descaler that effectively removes mineral buildup from your electric kettle. To use this method, fill the kettle with equal parts of water and vinegar. Boil the mixture, then let it sit for about 15 minutes before rinsing thoroughly with fresh water. This process helps dissolve limescale and other deposits without harsh chemicals.
Tip 2
Baking soda solution
Baking soda is another household item that can help clean your electric kettle. Mix one teaspoon of baking soda with water until it forms a paste. Apply this paste to the interior surfaces of the kettle using a soft cloth or sponge. Rinse well with clean water after scrubbing gently to remove any residue.
Tip 3
Lemon juice cleaning method
Lemon juice is not just a natural cleaner, but also makes your kettle smell good. Squeeze the juice of one lemon into the kettle and add enough water to fill it halfway. Boil this mixture and let it sit for about 10 minutes before emptying it out. Rinse the kettle several times with fresh water to remove any citrus residue.
Tip 4
Regular maintenance tips
To prevent mineral buildup in your electric kettle, make it a point to clean it regularly. After each use, make sure to empty out any remaining water and dry the interior with a soft cloth. This way, you can avoid moisture accumulation that leads to rusting or corrosion over time. Such simple maintenance practices can go a long way in keeping your kettle's longevity and performance intact.
Tip 5
Avoid abrasive cleaners
While cleaning your electric kettle, avoid abrasive cleaners or scrubbers as they can scratch its surfaces, damaging its finish over time. Stick to gentle cleaning agents like vinegar or lemon juice along with soft cloths or sponges for safe cleaning without causing any harm to the appliance's interior lining or heating element components.