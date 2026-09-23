How to combine multiple PDF files for free
What's the story
Combining PDF files can be a daunting task, especially when you are not equipped with expensive software. However, there are several cost-effective ways to merge PDF documents without breaking the bank. Whether you are a student looking to consolidate notes or a professional needing to combine reports, these methods offer practical solutions. Here are five ways to merge PDF files without spending a dime.
Online tools
Use online PDF merging tools
Online PDF merging tools provide an easy and free way to combine documents.
Websites like Smallpdf and iLovePDF let you upload multiple files and download a single merged document in return.
These platforms are user-friendly and require no software installation, making them ideal for quick tasks.
However, make sure you have a stable internet connection, as the process is entirely web-based.
Free software
Utilize free software applications
Several free software applications allow you to merge PDF files on your computer.
Programs like PDFsam Basic provide a simple interface for combining documents without any cost.
These applications are particularly useful if you frequently work with PDFs and prefer offline solutions over online tools.
OS features
Leverage built-in features in operating systems
Most operating systems come with built-in features that allow you to merge PDF files, albeit with a few limitations.
For example, macOS users can use Preview to combine PDFs easily by dragging and dropping files into the app.
Similarly, Windows users can print multiple PDFs into one file using the Microsoft Print to PDF feature.
Cloud services
Explore cloud storage services
Cloud storage services like Google Drive and Dropbox also offer ways to merge PDFs for free.
By uploading your documents to these platforms, you can use their integrated tools or third-party apps available in their marketplaces to combine files seamlessly.
This method also offers the added benefit of storing your merged document online for easy access.
Browser extensions
Try browser extensions
Browser extensions provide another convenient way to merge PDF files directly from your web browser.
Extensions like Merge PDF Files for Chrome allow users to select multiple documents from their local storage and combine them into one file with just a few clicks.
This method is ideal for those who prefer working within the confines of their browser environment.