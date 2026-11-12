Running out of mobile data too soon? Try these tips
What's the story
Smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives, but they can also consume a lot of data. For those on limited plans, keeping an eye on data usage is essential. Here are some practical tips to help you manage your smartphone's data consumption without compromising on functionality or convenience. By tweaking a few settings and being mindful of your habits, you can save money and avoid overage charges.
Background control
Limit background data usage
Many apps run in the background, consuming data even when you are not using them. By limiting background data usage, you can save a lot of your monthly allowance.
Go to your phone's settings and check the app permissions for background data. Disable it for apps that do not need to update constantly, like games or news apps.
This way, only essential apps will use data when not in active use.
Wi-Fi strategy
Use Wi-Fi whenever possible
Connecting to Wi-Fi whenever possible is one of the best ways to save mobile data.
Be it at home, work, or a public place with free Wi-Fi, make it a habit to connect your phone whenever you can.
This way, you can download updates, stream music, or videos without using up your mobile plan's data.
Just make sure the networks are secure before connecting.
Streaming adjustments
Adjust streaming quality settings
Streaming services like Netflix or Spotify let you adjust the quality of the content you consume. High-quality streaming consumes a lot more data than standard quality.
If you are okay with lower quality for videos or music, change these settings in the respective apps to save some data.
This is especially useful when you are on a limited plan.
Update control
Disable auto-updates for apps
While app updates are important for security and performance, they can also eat up a lot of data if they are set to download automatically over mobile networks.
To avoid this, disable automatic updates in your app store settings, and opt for manual updates when connected to Wi-Fi only.
This way, you have control over when and how much data is used for updates.
Usage monitoring
Monitor your data usage regularly
Most smartphones have built-in tools that let you monitor your data usage by app and over time.
Use these tools regularly to keep an eye on how much data each app consumes, and identify any unusual spikes in usage that may need attention or adjustment in settings or permissions.