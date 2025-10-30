In mood for chickpeas-spinach combo? Try these 5 quirky recipes

Chickpeas and spinach are two of the most versatile ingredients that can be used in a variety of dishes. They are not just nutritious but also lend themselves to a number of culinary experiments. Be it a simple salad or a hearty stew, these ingredients can be used in a number of ways to create delicious meals. Here are five creative ways to use chickpeas and spinach in your cooking.

Fresh mix Spinach and chickpea salad delight A spinach and chickpea salad makes for a refreshing dish that is both filling and nutritious. Toss fresh spinach leaves with canned or cooked chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and red onion. Dress it with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for a zesty flavor. This salad is perfect for lunch or as a side dish at dinner parties.

Comfort Bowl Creamy spinach chickpea soup A creamy spinach chickpea soup is just what you need on a chilly day. Start by sauteing onions and garlic till fragrant. Add vegetable broth, cooked chickpeas, and fresh spinach leaves. Let it simmer till the spinach wilts. Blend the mixture for a smooth texture. Season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg for added warmth.

Quick sizzle Chickpea spinach stir-fry For a quick meal that packs a punch, try making a chickpea spinach stir-fry. Heat oil in a pan, add sliced bell peppers, carrots, and zucchini. Add drained canned chickpeas and fresh spinach leaves. Stir-fry till the vegetables are tender but crisp. Season with soy sauce or tamari for an Asian-inspired twist.

Spicy twist Spinach chickpea curry Spinach chickpea curry is an aromatic dish that goes well with rice or flatbreads like naan or roti. Saute onions with ginger-garlic paste until golden brown. Add spices like cumin seeds, coriander powder, turmeric powder, chili powder, and garam masala. Stir in diced tomatoes, then add cooked chickpeas and chopped spinach. Cook till the spinach wilts, and serve hot.