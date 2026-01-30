Pair lotus stems with coriander seeds for a surprise meal  

Lotus stem and coriander seeds are two ingredients that can add a unique flavor to your vegetarian dishes. While the crunchy texture of lotus stems can be used in various recipes, the aromatic coriander seeds can be used to add a depth of flavor. Together, they make a perfect combination for daily meals, giving you something different without being too much.

Dish 1 Crunchy lotus stem stir-fry A simple stir-fry with lotus stem can make for a crunchy and delicious side dish. Slice the lotus stem into thin rounds and saute them with some oil, garlic, and ginger. Add salt and pepper to taste. This dish goes well with rice or flatbreads and provides a satisfying crunch that complements other elements of the meal.

Dish 2 Spiced lotus stem curry For those who love curries, spiced lotus stem curry is an ideal option. Cook sliced lotus stems in a mixture of tomatoes, onions, turmeric, cumin, and coriander powder. Let it simmer until the flavors meld together. The result is a hearty curry that goes well with steamed rice or naan bread.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Aromatic coriander seed rice Coriander seeds can elevate plain rice into an aromatic delight. Lightly roast the seeds before grinding them into a powder. Cook the rice with this powder along with some bay leaves and cardamom pods for added fragrance. This rice pairs well with any vegetable curry or can be eaten on its own as a flavorful side dish.

Advertisement