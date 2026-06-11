Fried yam slices make a tasty snack

5 awesome yam dishes for everyone

By Simran Jeet 01:24 pm Jun 11, 202601:24 pm

What's the story

African wild yam is a versatile tuber that has been a staple in many African cuisines for centuries. Not only is it rich in nutrients, but it also provides a unique flavor that can be used in a variety of dishes. From soups to stews, African wild yam can be used in different ways to make delicious meals. Here are five ways to cook with this amazing ingredient.