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5 awesome yam dishes for everyone 
Fried yam slices make a tasty snack

5 awesome yam dishes for everyone 

By Simran Jeet
Jun 11, 2026
01:24 pm
What's the story

African wild yam is a versatile tuber that has been a staple in many African cuisines for centuries. Not only is it rich in nutrients, but it also provides a unique flavor that can be used in a variety of dishes. From soups to stews, African wild yam can be used in different ways to make delicious meals. Here are five ways to cook with this amazing ingredient.

Dish 1

Boiled yam with vegetable sauce

Boiling African wild yam is the simplest way to prepare it. Just peel and cut the yam into chunks, boil until tender, and serve with a vegetable sauce made from tomatoes, onions, and peppers. This dish highlights the natural flavor of the yam while adding a savory touch from the sauce.

Dish 2

Yam porridge with leafy greens

Yam porridge is a comforting dish that combines mashed yam with leafy greens, like spinach or kale. To make this porridge, boil the yam until soft and mash it with water or broth until smooth. Stir in cooked leafy greens for added nutrition and flavor.

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Dish 3

Fried yam slices as a snack

Fried slices of African wild yam make for a delicious snack or side dish. Cut the peeled yam into thin slices, and fry them in hot oil until golden brown and crispy. These fried yams can be enjoyed on their own or served with dips like spicy sauces or relishes.

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Dish 4

Yam fufu for soups and stews

Yam fufu is a popular accompaniment to soups and stews in many African cultures. To prepare fufu, boil the yam until soft, then pound it into a smooth paste using a mortar and pestle or an electric mixer. This starchy side dish goes well with rich soups, absorbing their flavors.

Dish 5

Grilled yams on skewers

Grilling adds another dimension of flavor to African wild yams by giving them a smoky taste. Cut the peeled yams into cubes, thread them onto skewers, and grill over medium heat until tender on all sides. These grilled yams make an excellent addition to barbecues, or outdoor gatherings.

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