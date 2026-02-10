Add an exotic twist to your dishes with vetiver

Khus, popularly known as vetiver, is a fragrant grass used in several culinary traditions. Its unique aroma can elevate a range of dishes, giving them an exotic twist. Here are five ways you can use khus in your cooking to add depth and flavor to your meals. From drinks to desserts, khus can be a versatile ingredient in your kitchen.

Tip 1 Khus-infused water for refreshment Khus-infused water makes for a refreshing drink, especially during the hot months. Soak a few khus roots in water overnight, and strain the liquid the next day. The infusion will have a subtle earthy flavor, which can be enjoyed on its own or with a hint of lemon or mint. This drink not only hydrates but also offers cooling properties.

Tip 2 Flavorful khus rice dish Adding khus to rice dishes can add an aromatic twist to your regular meals. Soak some khus roots in water and use that flavored water to cook rice. The rice will absorb the delicate aroma of khus while cooking, making it an excellent side dish for any meal. Serve it with vegetables or lentils for a complete meal.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Khus syrup for desserts Khus syrup can be used as a sweetener for desserts or beverages. Boil sugar with khus roots until it thickens into a syrupy consistency. This syrup can be drizzled over pancakes, waffles, or even mixed into yogurt for added sweetness and flavor complexity.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Aromatic khus tea blend Khus tea is another way to enjoy this grass's unique flavor profile. Steep dried khus roots in hot water along with other herbs like mint or lemongrass for an aromatic tea blend. This soothing drink can be enjoyed hot or cold and makes for an excellent alternative to regular teas.