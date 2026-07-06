5 healthy recipes with velvet bean

Dish 2

Savory velvet bean stew

Savory velvet bean stew is a comforting dish that combines the richness of mucuna pruriens with vegetables like tomatoes, onions, and leafy greens. The stew is slow-cooked to allow the flavors to meld together, resulting in a hearty meal that can be served with rice or flatbread. This recipe highlights the versatility of velvet beans as they absorb spices and enhance the overall taste of the stew.