5 cleaning solutions to make at home

Making eco-friendly home cleaners is a practical way to reduce your carbon footprint while keeping your house clean. With natural ingredients, you can avoid the toxic chemicals in many commercial products. This not only protects the planet but also contributes to healthier indoor air. Using simple ingredients like vinegar, baking soda, and essential oils, you can easily handle various cleaning jobs around your home without sacrificing cleanliness or safety.

Tip 1 Vinegar and baking soda magic Vinegar and baking soda make an excellent cleaning agent when mixed. While the acidity of vinegar dissolves grime and mineral deposits, baking soda can be used as a mild abrasive. For cleaning surfaces such as countertops or bathroom tiles, sprinkle the area with baking soda and spray vinegar until it fizzes. Leave it for a few minutes, then scrub with a brush/cloth. This combination removes stains and deodorizes surfaces.

Tip 2 Citrus infused all-purpose cleaner Citrus fruits such as lemons and oranges have natural antibacterial properties that make them perfect for cleaning solutions. To prepare an all-purpose cleaner, fill a jar with the peels of citrus fruits and cover them with white vinegar. Allow the mixture to sit for two weeks to infuse, then strain into a spray bottle. This cleaner works perfectly on kitchen counters, sinks, and other surfaces requiring daily maintenance.

Tip 3 Essential oil disinfectant spray Essential oils like tea tree oil or lavender oil provide antimicrobial benefits that boost the efficacy of homemade cleaners. Simply mix 20 drops of your favorite essential oil with one cup of water in a spray bottle for a quick disinfectant solution for high-touch areas like doorknobs or light switches. Shake well before each use to mix the oils evenly with the solution.