How to create drums from plastic containers
What's the story
African drums are an integral part of the continent's rich cultural heritage, used for communication, celebration, and storytelling. While traditionally made from wood and animal skins, innovative techniques now allow the creation of these instruments using recycled plastic containers. This not only promotes sustainability but also provides an accessible way for communities to engage in music-making. By repurposing materials often seen as waste, artisans can craft unique drums that maintain the essence of traditional designs.
#1
Selecting suitable plastic containers
Choosing the right plastic container is crucial for crafting durable African drums.
Look for containers that are sturdy and have a thick base to withstand the tension of drumheads.
Larger containers can provide a deeper sound, while smaller ones may offer higher tones.
Ensure that the container is clean and free from any residual chemicals or odors before starting the crafting process.
#2
Crafting drum shells from plastic
The first step in creating a drum shell from plastic is cutting the container into the desired shape.
Use sharp tools to ensure clean edges and avoid cracks.
Reinforce the structure by adding layers of tape or glue around joints to enhance durability.
Once shaped, sand down rough edges to make it comfortable for handling during play.
#3
Creating drumheads with fabric scraps
To make drumheads, use old fabric scraps like cotton or linen that are strong, yet flexible.
Cut them into circles slightly larger than the top opening of your plastic container.
Secure these fabric pieces tightly over the opening using string or rubber bands to create tension similar to traditional drum skins.
#4
Assembling your drum instrument
Once you have your shell and head ready, it is time to assemble your drum.
Start by placing the fabric head over the container's opening, ensuring it fits snugly.
Use twine or rope to tie around its circumference tightly, securing it in place.
This step is crucial, as it affects how well your drum resonates when played.
#5
Painting and decorating your drum
After assembly comes decoration—paint your drum with vibrant colors that reflect African artistry, if you want.
Use non-toxic paints so that they do not affect sound quality when applied on surfaces like wood glue used between layers of paper mache, etc.
Experiment with patterns, too, inspired by tribal motifs, ensuring a balance between aesthetics and functionality.