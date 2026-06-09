How to create beautiful bead curtains

Tip 5

Maintaining your bead curtain

To keep your African bead curtain looking its best, regular cleaning is a must. Lightly dust it with a soft cloth or feather duster every now and then to keep it free of dust and dirt. If you see any tangled strands, gently untangle them by hand, without pulling too hard, to avoid breaking any beads or strings. This way, your curtain stays beautiful and functional.