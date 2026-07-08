Selecting the right fabrics is key to making durable rag rugs

Create handmade rugs from leftover fabric

By Vinita Jain 01:21 pm Jul 08, 202601:21 pm

What's the story

Creating rag rugs from fabric scraps is a sustainable and creative way to repurpose old textiles. Not only does this craft help reduce waste, but it also allows you to add a personal touch to your home decor. By using materials that would otherwise be discarded, you can create unique rugs that reflect your style and contribute to environmental conservation. Here are some practical tips on making rag rugs from fabric scraps.