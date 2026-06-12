Plastic bottles can be creatively repurposed into stylish lampshades

Easy eco-friendly lampshades you can make at home

By Vinita Jain 10:00 am Jun 12, 202610:00 am

What's the story

Creating lampshades from recycled materials is an eco-friendly way to light up your home without burning a hole in your pocket. By using items you already have, you can make unique pieces that reflect your style and contribute to sustainability. The process is simple and requires minimal resources, making it ideal for anyone looking to add a personal touch to their decor. Here are some practical tips on how to make budget-friendly lampshades using recycled materials.