Beat hunger with these fiber-rich snacks
What's the story
Managing cravings can be a tough task, especially when you're trying to keep your diet in check. However, incorporating fiber-rich snacks into your daily routine can be a natural way to suppress those pesky hunger pangs. Fiber keeps you full and helps regulate blood sugar levels, making it a great choice for anyone looking to manage their cravings effectively. Here are five fiber-rich snacks that can help you do just that.
Snack 1
Almonds: A crunchy delight
Almonds are packed with fiber and healthy fats, making them an ideal snack to keep you full. A handful of almonds (about 23 nuts) has around three and a half grams of fiber. They are also loaded with protein and vitamin E, which makes them a nutritious option for curbing hunger. You can have them raw or roasted as a quick snack between meals.
Snack 2
Chia seeds: Tiny powerhouses
Chia seeds are tiny but pack a punch when it comes to fiber content. Just one ounce (about two tablespoons) of chia seeds has around 10 grams of fiber. They are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. You can add them to smoothies, yogurt, or oatmeal for an extra fiber boost.
Snack 3
Popcorn: The whole grain snack
Popcorn is a whole grain snack that is high in fiber and low in calories if prepared without too much oil or butter. Three cups of air-popped popcorn has around four grams of fiber. It makes for a filling snack that can be enjoyed anytime during the day. Season it with some herbs or spices for extra flavor without adding calories.
Snack 4
Lentil chips: Savory crunch
Lentil chips are an excellent alternative to regular potato chips, offering more fiber per serving while being equally crunchy and satisfying. A one-ounce serving of lentil chips has about three grams of fiber along with protein from lentils themselves. Pair them with hummus or guacamole for added taste and nutrition benefits.
Snack 5
Oatmeal cookies: Sweet satisfaction
Oatmeal cookies made with whole oats provide not just sweetness but also substantial amounts of dietary fibers—roughly two grams per cookie, depending on the recipe used. These cookies can easily be made at home using simple ingredients like oats, honey, and nuts, ensuring a healthier version than store-bought ones loaded with sugars and preservatives.