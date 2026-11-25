How to customize notification sounds on your Android device
What's the story
Customizing notification sounds on your Android device can make a world of difference to your user experience. By setting unique tones for different apps, you can better manage your alerts and stay organized. This way, you can easily identify the source of a notification without having to look at your phone. Here is a guide to help you personalize these sounds on your Android device.
Tip 1
Accessing sound settings
To customize notification sounds, first, open the settings menu on your Android device.
Scroll down and select Sound or Sound and Vibration, depending on your device model.
Here, you will find options for ringtones, alarms, and notifications. Selecting Notifications will let you change the default sound for all apps or individual ones.
Tip 2
Customizing app notifications
For more granular control over app-specific notifications, go to Apps in Settings.
Select an app from the list, and tap on Notifications.
Here, you can enable or disable notifications and set custom sounds for each category of alerts sent by the app.
This way, you can assign different tones to messages, emails, or social media alerts.
Tip 3
Downloading new sounds
If you want more than the default sounds provided by your device, consider downloading new tones from online sources or using sound editing apps to create custom ones.
Once downloaded or created, save these files in a location accessible by your device's file manager.
Then, go back to sound settings and select these new tones as your preferred notification sounds.
Tip 4
Testing your settings
After customizing your notification sounds, it is important to test them to ensure everything works as expected.
Send yourself a test notification from an app whose sound you have changed, and see if the new tone plays correctly.
If it does not, double-check that the correct sound is selected in settings, and that the volume levels are appropriately set for notifications.