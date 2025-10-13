Diwali 2025: How to decorate your home on a budget

Diwali is all about spreading light, joy, and positivity, but decorating for the festival doesn't have to strain your wallet. With a few creative ideas and simple tweaks, you can make your home look stunning without spending much. From repurposing everyday items to embracing DIY crafts, here's how to celebrate the festival of lights beautifully on a budget.

#1 Reuse and repurpose what you already have Before heading to the store, look around your home for items you can reuse. Empty glass jars can become pretty tealight holders, and old sarees or dupattas can be turned into festive table runners. With a little imagination, even simple things lying around can add color and sparkle. Sometimes, the most charming décor comes from creativity, not expense.

#2 Choose DIY diyas and candles Instead of buying expensive décor, make your own diyas or candles. Clay diyas can be hand-painted in bright colors and patterns, while old glass containers can double up as candle holders. Add a few drops of essential oil for fragrance. Homemade decorations feel personal, warm, and perfectly capture the essence of Diwali - light crafted with love and intention.

#3 Use fairy lights for instant magic Fairy lights are affordable and instantly transform your home. String them along balconies, windows, and staircases, or tuck them inside glass bottles for a soft, glowing effect. Go for warm yellow tones to keep things cozy and traditional. They consume little energy but make a huge impact, creating that signature Diwali sparkle that brings every corner to life.

#4 Add freshness with flowers and rangoli Flowers and rangoli are the heart of Diwali décor. Fresh marigolds, roses, or jasmine garlands can be hung around doors or arranged in bowls of water with floating candles. Create colorful rangolis using rice powder, flower petals, or eco-friendly colors. These natural elements add fragrance, positivity, and beauty - all without costing much - while staying rooted in tradition.