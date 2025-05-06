Turn your closet digital: A smart guide to wardrobe apps
What's the story
Digitizing your closet can simplify your day-to-day life and ensure you make the most out of your wardrobe.
Thanks to technology, we now have a number of apps with capabilities that can help you catalog, organize, and plan outfits in a jiffy.
They can save time, eliminate clutter, even help you find new outfit combinations without spending a dime.
Here's how you can do it.
Wardrobe catalog
Catalog your wardrobe efficiently
Start by clicking photos of every item in your closet.
Many apps let you upload these photos and categorize them by type, color or season.
This digital inventory helps in keeping track of what you own and saves you from making unnecessary purchases.
Having a visual representation of all items at your fingertips makes planning outfits much easier.
Outfit planning
Plan outfits with ease
Once your wardrobe is cataloged, head over to the app's outfit planning feature to mix and match items for different occasions.
Some apps even offer calendar integrations where you can schedule outfits for certain days or events.
This way, you not only save time but also make sure that you're making full use of all pieces in your collection.
Style inspiration
Discover new combinations
Most closet apps also offer style inspiration according to the latest trends or your preferences.
They may even propose new combinations from the items already in your closet, something you may not have thought about.
This way, you get to be creative without having to go shopping again.
Usage tracking
Track clothing usage
Some apps provide tracking features that log how frequently each item is worn.
This information can be helpful in determining which pieces are staples in your wardrobe and those that are seldom used.
Knowing usage patterns aids in making informed decisions about future purchases or decluttering efforts.
Smart shopping
Optimize shopping decisions
By giving you a complete picture of what you currently have, these apps can be instrumental in making your shopping decisions better.
They can stop you from buying the same things again and make sure that the new item you are getting is an ideal match with what you already have.
This way, you would save money and the available space to shop smartly, space efficiently.