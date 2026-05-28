Hanami: The cherry blossom festival you should know about

Hanami is a traditional Japanese custom of enjoying the beauty of cherry blossoms, which is celebrated widely across the country. The practice involves gathering under blooming sakura trees to appreciate their fleeting beauty. It is a cultural event that marks the arrival of spring and symbolizes renewal and hope. People come together with family and friends to enjoy food, drinks, and the breathtaking view of cherry blossoms in full bloom.

Timing Best time for hanami The best time for hanami varies by region in Japan, but usually falls between late March and early April. The blooming period lasts only a week or two, making timing crucial for participants. In southern areas like Kyushu, sakura bloom earlier than in northern regions like Hokkaido. Keeping an eye on cherry blossom forecasts can help plan visits effectively.

Locations Popular hanami spots Japan has several iconic spots for hanami celebrations. Tokyo's Ueno Park and Shinjuku Gyoen are famous for their dense clusters of cherry trees. Kyoto's Maruyama Park is known for its picturesque setting with traditional lanterns illuminating the scene at night. Osaka Castle Park offers a stunning backdrop with historical architecture amidst blooming sakura.

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Activities Traditional hanami activities Traditional activities during hanami include picnicking under cherry blossom trees, singing songs, playing games, and sharing food and drinks. Participants often bring bento boxes filled with seasonal ingredients to enjoy under the blossoms. Some even set up small portable grills for cooking on-site, adding to the festive atmosphere.

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