How to explore Namibia's sand dunes

Sandboarding is another popular activity in Namibia's dunes.

It involves sliding down the steep slopes on specially designed boards, giving you an adrenaline rush like no other.

The best part is that you do not need any prior experience to try it out. Just make sure you have the right gear and follow safety instructions, and you're good to go.

The feeling of gliding down a massive dune at high speed is exhilarating and worth every moment.