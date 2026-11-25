How to make an old smartphone battery last longer
What's the story
Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives, but their batteries tend to wear out over time. However, there are several practical ways to extend the battery life of your smartphone, even if it is old. These tips are designed to help you get the most out of your device without spending a fortune on replacements or upgrades.
Screen settings
Adjust screen brightness and timeout
One of the simplest ways to save battery is by adjusting the screen brightness and timeout settings.
Keeping the brightness at a lower level, or enabling adaptive brightness, can save a lot of power.
Also, reducing the screen timeout duration ensures that your phone's display turns off quickly when not in use, saving precious battery life.
App management
Limit background app activity
Background apps can drain your battery by constantly updating and sending notifications.
By limiting background activity for non-essential apps, you can significantly reduce power consumption.
Go through your app settings, and restrict background data usage for apps that do not need to run continuously.
This way, you can conserve energy and keep your phone running longer between charges.
Power saving
Use Battery Saver mode
Most smartphones come with a built-in battery saver mode that can be activated with a single tap.
This mode limits certain features, like location services, vibrations, and high-performance tasks, to save battery life.
By enabling this mode during low-power situations, you can extend the time between charges without sacrificing too much functionality.
Feature control
Disable unnecessary features
Features like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS are handy but consume a lot of battery when turned on all the time. Switch them off when you do not need them or use them sparingly.
Also, consider turning off widgets or live wallpapers that require constant updating, as they can also contribute to faster battery drain.
Software updates
Update software regularly
Keeping your smartphone's software up-to-date is crucial for optimizing its performance and efficiency.
Developers frequently release updates that include bug fixes and improvements, which can help reduce power consumption.
Check regularly for updates in your settings menu, and install them promptly to benefit from these enhancements.