TechBytes: How to extract text from meeting screenshots

Extracting text from meeting screenshots can be a tedious task, but with the right tools and techniques, it can be done quickly and efficiently. Here are five practical ways to help you extract text from screenshots without any hassle. These methods are designed to save time and improve accuracy, making it easier for you to manage your meeting notes and documents. Whether you're a student, professional, or anyone who frequently deals with digital text, these tips can come in handy.

Tip 1 Use Optical Character Recognition (OCR) software Optical Character Recognition (OCR) software is a great way to convert images of text into editable text formats. The software scans the screenshot, detects letters, and converts them into machine-readable text. Many free and paid OCR tools are available online, making it accessible for everyone. Using OCR can save a lot of time by eliminating the need to manually type out the information.

Tip 2 Leverage cloud-based services Cloud-based services also provide OCR capabilities as part of their suite of tools. Services like Google Drive allow you to upload an image file and automatically extract text using their built-in OCR technology. This way, you don't have to install any additional software on your device, and you can access your extracted text from anywhere with an internet connection.

Tip 3 Utilize mobile apps for quick extraction Mobile apps designed for text extraction from images make it easy to capture and convert text on the go. These apps use your smartphone's camera to scan screenshots or printed documents, and convert them into editable formats in seconds. They are especially useful for quick note-taking during meetings when you don't have access to a computer.

Tip 4 Employ browser extensions for instant conversion Browser extensions also offer a convenient way to extract text directly from screenshots without leaving your web browser. These extensions integrate seamlessly with your browser, allowing you to select an image area and convert it into text with a single click. This method is ideal for those who frequently work with online content and need instant access to extracted information.