How to fix flyaways for smoother hair
What's the story
Flyaways can be a common hair problem, making your hairstyle look less polished. They are usually caused by dry hair, humidity, or damage. Luckily, there are a number of effective ways to tame these pesky strands without resorting to expensive products or salon visits. Here are five practical tips to help you manage flyaways and achieve smoother, more manageable hair.
Tip 1
Use a moisturizing conditioner
A moisturizing conditioner can work wonders in reducing flyaways by adding moisture to your hair.
Opt for conditioners with ingredients like argan oil or shea butter, which are known for their hydrating properties.
Apply the conditioner after shampooing, and leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing thoroughly.
This will help seal moisture into your hair, making it less prone to frizz and flyaways.
Tip 2
Try anti-frizz serums
Anti-frizz serums are specially formulated to tame unruly strands by creating a protective barrier against humidity.
Look for serums that contain silicones or natural oils, as they can smooth the hair cuticle and reduce static electricity.
Apply a small amount of serum on damp hair before styling for best results. This simple step can significantly reduce flyaway appearance throughout the day.
Tip 3
Embrace regular trims
Regular trims are essential to keep your hair healthy and free from split ends, which contribute to flyaway issues.
Getting a trim every six to eight weeks ensures that damaged ends are removed, preventing further splitting up the shaft of the hair.
Not only does this practice promote healthier growth, but it also makes styling easier by reducing the number of stray hairs.
Tip 4
Opt for silk pillowcases
Switching to silk pillowcases can make a world of difference in how much friction your hair experiences while you sleep.
Unlike cotton pillowcases that absorb moisture and create friction, silk ones keep your hair's natural oils intact overnight.
This reduces tangling and static buildup, resulting in fewer flyaways when you wake up in the morning.
Tip 5
Avoid excessive heat styling
Excessive heat styling can damage your hair over time, making it more prone to flyaways.
If you must use heat tools like straighteners or curling irons, make sure to apply a heat protectant spray beforehand.
Limit the use of high temperatures, and give your hair regular breaks from styling tools to maintain its health and reduce flyaway strands.